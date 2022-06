The Reds promoted Cerda from High-A Dayton to Double-A Chattanooga on Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Cerda was protected from the Rule 5 draft and added to the Reds' 40-man roster over the winter, and the 23-year-old outfielder's performance so far this season has seemingly validated that decision. Over 249 plate appearances at Dayton, Cerda got on base at a .357 clip while producing 26 extra-base hits (13 home runs, 12 doubles and one triple).