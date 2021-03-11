Garrett has yet to pitch in a spring training game due to a sore left forearm, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The southpaw is not shut down entirely; he has been throwing on flat ground and is slated for a bullpen session Thursday. With Garrett and Lucas Sims (elbow) yet to pitch in a live setting, and Sean Doolittle struggling early on, the Reds' closer situation is not any clearer than it was when spring training began. Tejay Antone is in the mix as a starter but keep in mind Antone was mentioned by manager David Bell as an internal candidate back in December when Raisel Iglesias was traded.