Garrett (undisclosed) allowed one earned run on two hits and one walk while striking out three over two innings in two appearances for Triple-A Buffalo since being reinstated from the 60-day injured list Thursday.

Garrett returned to action after missing over three months due to the undisclosed injury. The veteran left-hander doesn't possess a spot on Toronto's 40-man roster and will need to perform well over an extended stretch at Buffalo before getting a look in the big-league bullpen.

