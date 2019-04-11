Reds' Amir Garrett: Dominant early on
Garrett is 1-0 with a 0.71 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB in 5.2 scoreless innings so far this season (six appearances).
It's early, but the lefty has been impressive for Cincinnati. His fastball velocity is down slightly from his 2018 average, but he's throwing his slider with more oomph, and the result has been more swinging strikes (18.1 percent). He's also showing improved control after posting a BB/9 north of 3.5 last year. Garrett is becoming one of the top weapons in the Reds' bullpen and could even find his way into occasional saves, with new manager David Bell not using Raisel Iglesias strictly in the traditional closer role.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hold on: Scott's 'Do-Not-Drop' List
Wondering who you can drop for the latest player making noise on the waiver wire? Scott White...
-
Buy the delayed breakouts?
Potential may not adhere to a schedule, but it never dies. Scott White looks at 14 players...
-
Waivers: Drop Pivetta, Darvish?
At what point can you drop struggling starters? Chris Towers looks at three from Wednesday...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy bullpen management rankings
SportsLine's Paul Mammino tells you which closers you can trust.
-
Waivers, Winners and Losers
Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...