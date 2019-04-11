Garrett is 1-0 with a 0.71 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB in 5.2 scoreless innings so far this season (six appearances).

It's early, but the lefty has been impressive for Cincinnati. His fastball velocity is down slightly from his 2018 average, but he's throwing his slider with more oomph, and the result has been more swinging strikes (18.1 percent). He's also showing improved control after posting a BB/9 north of 3.5 last year. Garrett is becoming one of the top weapons in the Reds' bullpen and could even find his way into occasional saves, with new manager David Bell not using Raisel Iglesias strictly in the traditional closer role.