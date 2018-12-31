Bass signed a minor-league contract with Cincinnati on Sunday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Bass became a free agent after struggling with injuries in 2018. He appeared in 16 games with the Cubs last season, posting a 2.93 ERA and 1.37 WHIP with 14 strikeouts over 15.1 innings as a reliever. Bass figures to begin the 2019 campaign with Triple-A Louisville.

