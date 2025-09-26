Hays (back) was feeling better Thursday but not available to play, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Hays, who didn't respond well to running earlier in the week, has missed the last four games. It's unclear when, or if, Hays will be able to rejoin the club, which is still in the hunt for a playoff spot. Reds manager Terry Francona indicated Thursday that placement on the injured list is unlikely, as that would force Hays to miss postseason action, should Cincinnati qualify. "I think we're much better off trying to see if we can nurse him through this and have him be available," the manager said. Will Benson has started in left field all four games without Hays.