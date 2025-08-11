Hays is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.

Hays will take a seat for the second time in three games as the Reds make room in the lineup for Miguel Andujar, who will occupy the designated-hitter spot and bat cleanup while Gavin Lux covers left field. With Hays providing a meager .565 OPS since the All-Star break, he could be in danger of moving into more of a part-time role in the near future if he's unable to turn things around at the plate.