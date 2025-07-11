Hays went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a walk in Thursday's 6-0 win over Miami.

It was Hays' first game with multiple hits and three RBI since June 30. Although the 30-year-old outfielder started against right-hander Cal Quantrill on Thursday, most of the former's playing time should come versus southpaws going forward. Hays is hitting .366 with one home run, six doubles, three triples and eight RBI over 41 at-bats against left-handed pitching, but he's batting a weaker .248 versus righties in 2025.