Lively (4-6) took the loss Wednesday, allowing two runs on eight hits over 6.2 innings against the Brewers. He struck out three.

Lively held Milwaukee off the board for six innings until Tyrone Taylor snapped a scoreless tie in the seventh with a two-run homer, sticking the right-hander with the loss. The 31-year-old Lively has been solid of late, pitching to a 3.23 ERA over his last six outings (30.2 innings) despite earning just one win in that span. His ERA is down to 3.76 with a 1.21 WHIP and 62:17 K:BB across 11 starts (67 innings) this season. Lively's next start is tentatively lined up for next week against the Cubs.