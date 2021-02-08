Bailey is battling an undisclosed injury and isn't expected to be ready for the start of camp, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Without specifics on the injury, it's difficult to say whether or not Bailey is at risk of missing time to start the regular season. The 26-year-old righty recorded a 2.45 ERA in his 7.1-inning debut for the Astros last season before coming over in a November trade, though his 4:3 K:BB paints a less optimistic picture.