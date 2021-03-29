The Reds placed Bailey (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Monday.
Bailey underwent Tommy John surgery in February and will miss the entire 2021 season. His placement on the 60-day IL opened up a spot on the 40-man roster for reliever Cam Bedrosian.
