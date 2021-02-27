Bailey (elbow) announced on his personal Twitter feed that he underwent successful Tommy John surgery Friday.
Bailey was unable to work out at camp this year due to his elbow issue, and he underwent the second Tommy John surgery of his career Friday. He'll be sidelined for the entire 2021 campaign as a result, and he'll now shift his focus toward recovering ahead of a potential return in early 2022.
More News
-
Reds' Brandon Bailey: Set for Tommy John surgery•
-
Reds' Brandon Bailey: Delayed to start camp•
-
Reds' Brandon Bailey: Dealt to Cincinnati•
-
Astros' Brandon Bailey: Optioned to alternate training site•
-
Astros' Brandon Bailey: Added to active roster•
-
Astros' Brandon Bailey: Makes Houston's player pool•