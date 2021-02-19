Bailey will undergo Tommy John surgery next week and miss the entirety of the 2021 season, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old reported to be dealing with an undisclosed injury earlier in February, and he'll end up requiring Tommy John surgery. Bailey made his big-league debut with the Astros in 2020 and gave up two earned runs on six hits over 7.1 innings, but he won't see game action again until 2022.