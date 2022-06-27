Drury went 2-for-5 with an RBI triple and a run scored in a 10-3 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Drury opened the offensive floodgates in the third inning with a triple off Anthony DeSclafani, his first of the season. The 29-year-old third baseman has a six-game hitting streak going and is on pace for a career year. According to Fangraphs, Drury has already accumulated a 1.8 WAR this year to tie his career-best season-long total from 2018. Drury's offensive production has been a pleasant surprise for a player with numerous seasons below replacement-level value.