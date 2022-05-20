Drury (undisclosed) was placed on the restricted list ahead of Friday's series opener at Toronto.
Players need to be vaccinated in order to enter Canada, so the news likely means Drury is unvaccinated and cannot enter the country. He should be available again when the Reds return home Monday to face the Cubs. Matt Reynolds and Alejo Lopez could see more playing time during his absence this weekend.
