Drury was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Reds due to right Achilles soreness, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Drury is in the midst of a seven-game hit streak during which he has a .444/.464/.778 OPS with three home runs, and it's unclear when the Achilles issue first surfaced. Alejo Lopez will enter the lineup in his place and start at the keystone, pushing Matt Reynolds to third base.