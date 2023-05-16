Williamson will start Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The Reds confirmed Monday night that Williamson will make his MLB debut in a traditional start at Coors Field. This will likely be a challenging environment for his first big-league action, especially considering he's failed to look very sharp in the minors so far this year. Williamson has posted a 6.62 ERA and 1.88 WHIP with a 27:20 K:BB across 34 frames (eight starts).
