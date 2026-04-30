Williamson was removed from Wednesday's game against the Rockies with left shoulder fatigue, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Williamson made it through just three innings before coming out of Wednesday's game, giving up four earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out four batters. It's unknown whether his shoulder will cause the Reds to postpone his next start or move him to the IL, though the team may offer more information after it takes a closer look at him.