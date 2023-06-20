Williamson allowed three runs on six hits over five-plus innings in Monday's win over Colorado. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Williamson allowed just one run through five frames before being charged with two more in the sixth inning despite not recording an out in the frame. His 5.40 remained unchanged while he improved his season K:BB to 27:13 through 36.2 innings. He's turned in two straight starts without issuing a walk but he's been tagged with six homers over his last four outings. Williamson is currently lined up for a home matchup with Atlanta this weekend.