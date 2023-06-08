Williamson allowed six runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three batters over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Williamson looked to be in for an early hook after giving up six runs over the first three innings, but he managed to retire 10 of the final 11 batters he faced and completed 5.2 frames. The southpaw was tagged for six extra-base hits, three of which left the park. Williamson had given up three long balls across his first four outings combined, but he had struggled on that front at the Triple-A level prior to being called up in mid-May, surrendering seven homers over 34 frames. Though Williamson has looked good at times during his rookie campaign, his overall 5.40 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 21:13 K:BB make him an unexciting fantasy option in redraft leagues.