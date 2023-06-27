Williamson (1-1) took the loss Monday, allowing three runs on two hits and four walks over two innings in a 10-3 loss to Baltimore. He struck out two.

Williamson was replaced in the third inning after a long rain delay, marking the shortest outing of his career. Before Monday's contest, the rookie had less than ideal results through his first seven big-league starts, posting 5.40 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 27:13 K:BB across 36.2 innings, and his poor outing versus Baltimore certainly didn't help his cause. Nonetheless, Cincinnati is dealing with numerous injuries to its starting rotation -- including ace Hunter Greene (hip) -- so despite his struggles, Williamson's role is fairly secure moving forward.