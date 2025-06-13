site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Brent Suter: Back from bereavement list
The Reds activated Suter from the bereavement list Friday.
Suter missed the final two games of the Reds' series in Cleveland but is back for the start of their set in Detroit. The lefty holds a 2.27 ERA and 20:5 K:BB over 31.2 innings this season.
