The Angels signed Suter to a one-year, $1.25 million major-league contract on Friday, Taylor Blake Ward of Baseball America reports.

Suter will join the Halos for the 2026 season after spending the last two years in Cincinnati. The 36-year-old reliever appeared in 48 games with the Reds last season, posting a 4.52 ERA, a 1.29 WHIP and a 53:18 K:BB across 67.2 innings. He's the fourth significant addition to the Angels' bullpen this offseason, as the team has already added Jordan Romano, Drew Pomeranz and Kirby Yates through free agency.

