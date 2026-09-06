Jorge started in center field and went 0-for-4 in Saturday's 5-3 win over Milwaukee.

Jorge, who was called up Friday and made his MLB debut as a pinch hitter that night, drew his first start as a major-leaguer Saturday. At the time of his call-up Friday, Reds manager Terry Francona told Mark Sheldon of MLB.com the lefty-swinging Jorge will likely get most of the starts in center field against right-handers, indicating a significant number of at-bats over the final weeks of the season. Jorge is known for his speed and stole 33 bases in the minors this year and had at least 37 thefts in each of his previous three seasons.