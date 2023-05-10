Jorge is slashing .310/.388/.506 with three home runs, five steals and a 23.5 percent strikeout rate in 24 games with Single-A Daytona.

Jorge put up excellent statistical campaigns in the Dominican Summer League in 2021 and the Arizona Complex League in 2022, but those are very hitter-friendly leagues, so it's encouraging that he has kept producing after this notable jump in competition. He has even cut his strikeout rate from 26.6 percent in the ACL, so things couldn't be going much better for the 19-year-old second baseman.