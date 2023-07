Jorge is slashing .304/.431/.522 with three home runs, five steals and an 11:10 K:BB in his last 12 games for Single-A Daytona.

On the season, the 19-year-old second baseman is hitting .285/.389/.458 with seven home runs and 28 steals in 70 games. Jorge combines excellent speed with a good command of the strike zone and enough power to keep pitchers honest.