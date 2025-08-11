Reds manager Terry Francona said he met with Burns on Monday to discuss how to handle workload restrictions with the pitcher down the stretch, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

What exactly those workload restrictions will look like is not clear, but with Hunter Greene (groin) rejoining the rotation Wednesday and Nick Lodolo (blister) possibly back next week, Burns could be booted from the Reds' rotation soon. The team doesn't want to completely shut Burns down, so it might have to get creative with his usage. Burns has totaled 100.1 innings this season between the majors and minors after throwing an even 100 last year at Wake Forest. The young righty's next start is tentatively lined up for Friday against the Brewers.