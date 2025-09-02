Reds' Chase Burns: Facing live hitters
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burnes (elbow) is scheduled to throw a live bullpen session Tuesday and will throw another later in the week, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.
The right-hander is working his way back from an elbow strain and appears to be on the cusp of returning to game action. If Burns comes out of his two sessions this week with no issues, and he then be sent to the minor leagues on a rehab assignment.
