default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Reds intend to activate Burns (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Friday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Burns was cleared to resume throwing in mid-August and progressed to facing live hitters in early September. He is in the final stages of his recovery from a Grade 1 right elbow strain, and it appears the 22-year-old will skip a rehab assignment and return to the majors as long as he gets through Tuesday's bullpen session without suffering a setback, per Wittenmyer. Burns started in eight major-league games prior to his injury and posted a 5.24 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 34.1 innings, but manager Terry Francona has hinted at Burns serving out of the Reds' bullpen for the tail end of the 2025 season.

More News