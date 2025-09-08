The Reds intend to activate Burns (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Friday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Burns was cleared to resume throwing in mid-August and progressed to facing live hitters in early September. He is in the final stages of his recovery from a Grade 1 right elbow strain, and it appears the 22-year-old will skip a rehab assignment and return to the majors as long as he gets through Tuesday's bullpen session without suffering a setback, per Wittenmyer. Burns started in eight major-league games prior to his injury and posted a 5.24 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 34.1 innings, but manager Terry Francona has hinted at Burns serving out of the Reds' bullpen for the tail end of the 2025 season.