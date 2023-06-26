The Reds promoted Phillips from Double-A Chattanooga to Triple-A Louisville on Monday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Phillips struggled last year after initially receiving the call up to Double-A, but he's settled in nicely to begin this season to the tune of a 3.20 ERA and 1.31 WHIP alongside a ridiculous 111:27 K:BB ratio through 64.2 innings. The 22-year-old righty figures to spend at least a few months in Triple-A, though Phillips could land in the majors at the end of the season if things go well in Louisville.