Reds' Derek Dietrich: Off to good spring start

Dietrich has started spring training hitting .300/.348/.700 in 22 plate appearances, including a homer against lefty Yusei Kikuchi on Thursday night. On Friday he got hit by a pitch and later came around to score - which is also a feature for him, as he was hit by 21 pitches last season.

Dietrich has a really good chance of making the team as a utility player despite getting a minor league deal to sign with the Reds. His problem is that the starters on the Reds are pretty locked in ahead of him - while there's a battle in the outfield for playing time, there are five players ahead of him there.