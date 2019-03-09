Reds' Derek Dietrich: Off to good spring start
Dietrich has started spring training hitting .300/.348/.700 in 22 plate appearances, including a homer against lefty Yusei Kikuchi on Thursday night. On Friday he got hit by a pitch and later came around to score - which is also a feature for him, as he was hit by 21 pitches last season.
Dietrich has a really good chance of making the team as a utility player despite getting a minor league deal to sign with the Reds. His problem is that the starters on the Reds are pretty locked in ahead of him - while there's a battle in the outfield for playing time, there are five players ahead of him there.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...