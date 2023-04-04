Law picked up the save in Monday's 7-6 win over the Cubs. He allowed two hits in one scoreless inning without a walk or a strikeout.

Alexis Diaz was unavailable after pitching the prior two days, so Law stepped in to close out Monday's victory. The right-hander was the last of six Reds relievers to appear in the game behind starter Connor Overton. It was Law's first save since 2019, and while he's not the most dominant pitcher in terms of strikeouts, Law is the most experienced arm in the Cincinnati bullpen.