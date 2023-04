Law (0-2) was charged with a loss and a blown save against Atlanta on Monday. He did not record an out.

The 32-year-old had the chance to save a 4-3 game in the 10th inning but promptly gave up a two-run shot to Sean Murphy on his first pitch. Law had a save and a hold through three scoreless appearances but has now been tagged with four runs and a pair of losses in his last two games. Alexis Diaz pitched a scoreless ninth inning Monday.