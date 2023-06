Law (elbow) began a rehab assignment with High-A Dayton on Sunday and struck out a batter over a perfect inning.

Because Law has been on the shelf since May 19 with a right flexor mass sprain, he'll likely require additional tune-ups in the minors before the Reds are ready to welcome him back from the 15-day injured list. Prior to being deactivated, Law bagged three wins, two holds and one save over his 20 appearances while pitching to a 2.57 ERA and 1.48 WHIP across 21 innings.