Reds' Dilson Herrera: Shoulder fully healed
Herrera's shoulder injury that ended his 2017 has fully healed, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports. "Everything is good," Herrera said Friday. "I am feeling really better, much better than last year. I'm ready to work."
Herrera is hoping to land a utility role with the Reds on Opening Day. The path to future playing time is a bit muddled, however. Jose Peraza and Scooter Gennett have shortstop and second base covered, plus the Reds just signed Cliff Pennington. Add in that eventually they want to get Nick Senzel up with the big club, and it's hard to see much of a chance for him.
