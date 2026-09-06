De La Cruz went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two walks and four RBI in Sunday's 12-8 win over the Brewers.

De La Cruz launched a two-run blast in the fourth inning before driving in two more on a double in the fifth. The superstar has now hit safely in five straight games to open September, going 10-for-20 with two homers, six RBI and five runs scored over that span. For the year, he's slashing .280/.360/.492 with 23 home runs, 66 RBI, 86 runs scored and 24 steals across 556 plate appearances.