Reds manager David Bell said Tuesday that De La Cruz will focus on playing shortstop during spring training, Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

De La Cruz was used at third base in addition to shortstop during his time with the Reds last season, but the plan is for him to settle in at short this spring and during the regular season. Also worth noting is that switch-hitter has shortened his leg kick from both sides of the plate in hopes that it will help cut down on strikeouts. De La Cruz slashed .235/.300/.410 with 13 home runs, 35 stolen bases and a 33.7 percent strikeout rate over 427 plate appearances with Cincinnati in 2023.