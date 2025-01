Gibaut signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Gibaut missed the vast majority of 2024 due to forearm and calf injuries, and he was non-tendered by the Reds earlier this winter. The 31-year-old reliever owns a 3.77 ERA over 112.1 innings since joining the Reds in 2022, and he'll attempt to work his way back into Cincinnati's bullpen during spring training.