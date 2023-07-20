Gibaut struck out two over one inning in Wednesday's 3-2 win over San Francisco.

Gibaut, who entered after starter Graham Ashcraft gave up a leadoff home run in the seventh inning, retired all three batters faced. He was the first of three relievers to maintain the Reds' 3-2 lead and snap the team's six-game losing streak. Gibaut has been a dependable middle-relief arm from manager David Bell. He's pitched to a 1.08 ERA with nine strikeouts and one walk over 8.1 innings during the month of July. For the season, the right-hander sports a 3.21 ERA with 11 holds, one save, 41 strikeouts, 19 walks and six home runs over 47.2 innings.