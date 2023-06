The Reds selected Wong's contract from Triple-A Louisville on Monday.

Cincinnati recently wrapped up a three-game series with Atlanta in which its starting pitchers covered just 10.1 innings, so Wong will join the big club to provide a much-needed fresh arm in the bullpen. The 26-year-old right-hander received his first call to the majors despite posting a 10.13 ERA and 10:16 K:BB in 18.2 innings with Louisville this season.