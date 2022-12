Wong was acquired by the Reds on Tuesday to complete the trade that sent Blake Sabol to the Giants last week.

Wong spent the 2022 campaign at the High-A level and had a 4.52 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 108:44 K:BB across 97.2 innings. The 26-year-old could move up to Double-A in 2023 and is likely a year or two from potentially seeing the majors.