Reds manager David Bell clarified Wednesday that Candelario is dealing with hamstring tendinitis and is considered day-to-day, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Candelario has been nursing the issue for more than a week, with Bell saying before Wednesday's loss to the Pirates that the injury is "progressively not getting better." However, it would appear the team has no plans at this time to put Candelario on the 10-day injured list. It's possible it would relegate him to designated hitter duty for a bit in order to ease the stress on his legs.