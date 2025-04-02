Candelario started at first base and went 0-for-3 in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Rangers.

Candelario made his first start of the season at first base, as Christian Encarnacion-Strand, the club's primary first baseman, was held out after getting plunked on the hand in Monday's game. Candelario has now started at both corner infield spots and DH through the first five games. That will be the pattern until the Reds get back some injured players. Once outfielder Austin Hays is ready, Gavin Lux, who is filling in for Hays in left field, will be free to play third or DH. There's also the case of Spencer Steer, who is limited to DH until a balky shoulder allows him to play the field (first base, third base or outfield).