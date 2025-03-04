Candelario is currently sidelined after having a painful wisdom tooth pulled Tuesday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Candelario left camp Monday for an appointment and then returned to the dentist Tuesday to have the tooth extracted. He should be ready to play again in a day or two. Candelario is slated for regular playing time with the Reds this season, likely between both corner infield spots and designated hitter.