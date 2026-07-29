Reds' JJ Bleday: Homers in nightcap

Bleday went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Guardians in the second game of a doubleheader.

After going 0-for-5 in the matinee, Bleday launched a solo home run in the first inning of the nightcap, which is all the Reds would need. It was the 18th homer of the season for Bleday, who should spark interest from playoff contenders leading up to next week's trade deadline. The outfielder has a career-high .807 OPS through 78 games for Cincinnati, which is five games out of the wild-card hunt and last in the NL Central.