Reds' JJ Bleday: Smacks late two-run homer

Bleday went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run homer during Friday's 4-0 win over the Cubs.

Bleday capped off the Reds' three-run eighth inning with a two-run homer to center field, giving Cincinnati insurance runs to secure Friday's victory. Bleday has gone deep in two of his last three games and is up to 15 home runs on the season, surpassing his total from last year (14), and he is on track to eclipse the career-high 20 long balls that he hit in 2024 as a member of the Athletics. Bleday has an .838 OPS with four steals and 41 RBI across 276 plate appearances this season.