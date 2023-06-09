Kuhnel was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Kuhnel will return to the big leagues after he was sent down to Louisville on April 5. The right-hander has made one appearance with the Reds this season, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk over two innings against the Cubs on April 4. He's struggled to a 7.13 ERA over 24 innings in Triple-A this year, so he'll likely operate exclusively in low-leverage situations with Cincinnati. Eduardo Salazar was sent down to Louisville in a corresponding move.