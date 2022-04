India was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies in order to have a recovery day, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

The given reason seems to imply that India could return to the lineup Sunday. He returned from a hamstring injury Tuesday, and while he got a rest day Thursday, he evidently needs a bit more time before returning to a true everyday role. Brandon Drury will step into the lineup in his absence, batting fifth and playing second base.