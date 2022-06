India (hand) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old exited Saturday's contest after being hit by a pitch on his right hand, though he appears to have avoided a serious injury as X-rays came back negative. India will now have two days to rest up before Tuesday's series opener against the Cubs since the Reds have a scheduled day off Monday. Donovan Solano will start at the keystone Sunday for Cincinnati.