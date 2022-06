Farmer went 4-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Cardinals.

The shortstop put together his third multi-hit performance in the last six games and his third four-hit effort of the season, although it didn't lead to much actual production. Farmer continues to build on last year's breakout and has found another gear in June, batting .353 (12-for-34) through 10 games with a homer, two steals, four runs and nine RBI.